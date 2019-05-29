|
|
|
Anthony Wayne 'Tony' Herrmann , 60, of Dolores, died 5/27/2019 at his residence . Born 8/28/1958.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday June 3, 2019 at Lewis Arriola Community Center. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Journal on May 31, 2019
