Home

POWERED BY

Services
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Lewis Arriola Community Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Herrmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Wayne "Tony" Herrmann


1958 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Anthony Wayne "Tony" Herrmann Obituary
Anthony Wayne 'Tony' Herrmann , 60, of Dolores, died 5/27/2019 at his residence . Born 8/28/1958.

Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday June 3, 2019 at Lewis Arriola Community Center. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Journal on May 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.