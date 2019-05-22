Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ertel Memorial Chapel
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO
View Map
Barbara Catherine Cowan


Barbara Catherine Cowan
Barbara Catherine Cowan Obituary
A celebration of Life will be held for Dolores resident Barbara Catherine Cowan from 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.

Barbara was born November 7, 1928 in Kansan City, MO the daughter of Frank Otto and Margaret Fraser (Anderson) Mowrey. She passed quietly in her sleep on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Cortez, CO at the age of 90.

Barbara was happily married to Edward Everrett Cowan for 32 years. Ed and Barbara moved to Cortez in 1975 and owned Elmwood Park until 1998. Barbara was involved in her church, was an avid reader, enjoyed old movies and loved desserts, especially chocolate. In fact, her youngest daughter never got the ears on her chocolate Easter Bunny.

Surviving Barbara are her children, Diane Turner (Eric) of Davison, MI, Karen Wirth (Gary) of Henderson, NV, Cathy Cowan of Cortez, CO; and Robert 'Bob' Cowan (Cheryl) of Wheatridge, CO; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Phyllis Abeyta; her son-in-law, Bruce Abeyta; and her great granddaughter, Cory.

Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on May 28, 2019
