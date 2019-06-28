Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Ben Louis Archibeque


1929 - 2019
Ben Louis Archibeque Obituary
Funeral Mass for lifelong area resident Ben Louis Archibeque will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Reverend Pat Valdez C.R. officiating. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Rosary services will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 7 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Beloved child of God, husband, and father, Ben Louis Archibeque passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Vista Grande Nursing Home in Cortez, Colorado. He was born on October 5, 1929, in Pinones, Colorado. In life he was a tireless worker, loyal, superb provider, caring husband, loving father, and a child of God. In life he was always driven to be the best he could be with the talents given by our father in heaven.
Ben is survived by his sons and daughters in law, Larry and Theresa, Dan and Linda, Bob and Vicki, David, Harry and Lupe. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Shannon, Shawn, Adam, Marty, Kirk, Jacob, Kyle, and Autumn; his great grandchildren, Jonathan, Jerica, Winston, Carlee, Maryssa, Calah, Reghan, Rylan, Riann, Amy, Leah, Myah, Cruz, Achilles, Aires, Brailey and Wacey.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife Florence Archibeque, son Russell Archibeque, grandson Randon Archibeque, parents, and numerous brothers and sisters.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home.

I have the strength to face all conditions by the power that Christ gives me. – Philippians 4:13

To send condolences, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on July 2, 2019
