Benny Joe "Smoky" Conley was born March 30, 1932 in Rattan, OK to Era Dellinger and Sam Henry Conley. He was one of 5 children and fourth in birth order. At the age of 4, his mother passed away and at the age of 9 his father passed away. He was raised by his Grandmother Dellinger and spent a lot of time working with his older brother, Chuck, in the woods logging and sawmilling. Upon graduation in 1950, he entered the Navy and served 4 years in the Korean War. During his time in the Navy, he met Eulene Hightower and they married in 1955. They returned to Oklahoma and continued to work in the woods, logging and sawmilling. They would spend the spring and summer in Southwestern Colorado and return to Oklahoma for fall and winter. Upon the arrival of their first child, Starla, in 1958, he built a sawmill in Paradox, CO and lived there until 1978 when he purchased the mill in Dolores, CO. He owned the mill, Ponderosa Timber Company, until 1995 when it was shut down due to the federal government eliminating timber sales in the National Forest.



He retired, spending his time between Arizona and Colorado, while enjoying his fishing boat in Cholla Bay, Mexico. In 2014, he moved to Palisade, CO to be near his daughter and worked continually on the orchards and gardens. He died March 16, 2019, at his home in Palisade, CO.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eulene Conley, and his children, Benjy, Ashton, Flame, Ember, and Starlyn and grandsons Broc, Drake, Delynger, and Preston and granddaughter, Smoki. He was adored by his family. They are eternally grateful for the Veterans Administration and the care during his last months. He will be deeply missed, but we rejoice in the love and guidance he gave to his family for 86 years. A small celebration of life will be held for close family and in lieu of flowers, donations are graciously accepted to A New Leaf: a 47-year community nonprofit organization, providing a broad spectrum of support services to help individuals and families in crisis. https://www.turnanewleaf.org/make-difference/donate.html



