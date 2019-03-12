Home

Charles Lee "Chuck" Thompson

Charles Lee 'Chuck' Thompson , 83, of Dove Creek, died 3/11/2019 at Vista Grande Inn . Born 9/8/1935.

To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Pioneer Center in Dove Creek. Mr. Travis Randolph will officiate. Interment will follow at Peel Cemetery.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
