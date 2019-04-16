|
|
|
Chuck Sullivan , 72, of Ignacio, died 4/12/2019 at home surrounded by family . Born 5/23/1946.
On Mon. (4/22) at 7pm, a Rosary will be held at St Ignatius. On Tues. (4/23) after Mass, a luncheon will be at Spring Creek Hall, 7814 CR 334, Ignacio; following luncheon, interment will take place at Greenmount Cemetery, Durango. For a full obituary: www.hoodmortuary.com.
A service will be held at 10am on Tues. April 23, 2019 at St Ignatius Catholic Church.
Published in The Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More