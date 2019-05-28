Home

Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
residence of David J. and Janice M. Tucker
1538 County Road 523
Bayfield, CO
1964 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
David Loyd Tucker Obituary
David Loyd Tucker , 53, of formerly of Cortez, CO, died 12/18/2018 in Gold Bar, WA . Born 12/29/1964.

He is survived by his son Andrew Tucker (Ann-Jennette); two granddaughters, Ava and Isla; parents, David and Janice Tucker; and brother Stephen Tucker (Marquita). He is also survived by his soul mate of 12 years, Karen Hefner.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sat., June 15, 2019 at the residence of David J. and Janice M. Tucker, 1538 County Road 523, Bayfield, CO.
Published in The Journal on June 7, 2019
