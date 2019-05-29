Donna Mae Werner Petersen passed away on Saturday, 25 May 2019, at the age of 78. She lived in Mancos, CO with husband Raymond J Petersen.



Donna was born on 9 March 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Harry Philip Werner and Eleanor Lucille Gierke Werner. She had one sister, Diane Werner Brouhle. At the age of 7, Donna and her family moved to Sylvan Lake, Illinois, where she enjoyed swimming and ice skating on the lake with the neighborhood children. Donna graduated from Libertyville High School in 1958.



Donna and Ray eloped and married on 21 March 1970, in Las Vegas, NV at Chapel of the Bells. Together, they had two daughters, Victoria Alice and Rhea Jean, and resided in Libertyville, IL on the Des Plaines River.



In 2006, Donna and Ray moved to Mancos, CO to be near their daughter and grandchildren.



Donna was very active in planning her high school reunions, starting with her 10th reunion all the way to her 50th. She will perhaps be remembered by most as a Girl Scout leader from 1977 through 1988, leading her scouts on camping trips all over the Midwest, taking charge in small medical emergencies, and inspiring them to grow into the best women they could be. Donna also was an active member of the Libertyville Junior League, and organized many a fun and successful Libertyville Days festivals. Donna and Ray were members of Grace Lutheran Church in Libertyville.



Throughout the years, Donna helped her friends in the success of their businesses - she worked in interior design as well as running the front-end of a small English tea shoppe.



Donna and Ray traveled extensively; for many years they traveled to Zihuatanejo, Mexico, and hosted two girls, Azucena and Nidya Cisneros, at their home in the States. Their travels spread over four continents - North & South America, Europe, and Asia.



In Mancos, Donna was a member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, and was the Secretary for the Mancos Valley Historical Society.



Donna had a big heart, a ready smile, and hugs for all. She was always willing to lend a hand and help people. She patronized local businesses and believed in the members of her communities. Donna made this world a better place.



Donna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Raymond, her sister, Diane and her descendants, her daughter, Victoria Petersen Lewis, her son-in-law Perry D. Lewis, and her three grandsons, Jacob and Colby Lewis and Joshua Petersen, as well as her rescue dog, "Buddy".



Viewing/wake and funeral services are being planned with Ertel Funeral Home in Cortez, Colorado and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango, Colorado. More details to follow on the Ertel Funeral Home website. Published in The Journal on May 31, 2019