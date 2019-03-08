|
Dorothy Jean 'Dotty' Wayt , 96, of Cortez, died 2/14/2019 at her residence . Born 7/24/1922.
Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
A service will be held at 2:00 p.m Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Reverend Rick Meyers will officiate. A reception will follow the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wayt Legacy Scholarship Fund at Vectra Bank, 350 W. Montezuma Ave., Cortez, CO 81321; 970-564-5108.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
