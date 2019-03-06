|
Edwin Isaac Wilkerson , 86, of Waterflow, NM, died 3/5/2019 at San Juan Regional Medical Center . Born 6/10/1932.
A 22-year resident of Cortez, Edwin was a good carpenter, auto mechanic and small businessman. He is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne and 4 daughters. He is survived by sons Edwin Thomas Wilkerson and Steed (Kathy) Wilkerson and daughter Charlene (Jerry) Hansen.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. (viewing at 10 a.m.) Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Road M near Cortez, CO.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
