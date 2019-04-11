|
|
|
Ernest Neill 'Ernie' Scheller , 93, of Cortez, died 4/7/2019 at Vista Mesa in Cortez . Born 9/29/1925.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday April 20, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Pastor Marvin Graves will officiate. A viewing will take place at the end of the service. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery.
Published in The Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More