Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM
home of Don and Deana Yeomans
10490 CR 43
Mancos, CO
Freda L. Yeomans Clay


1944 - 2019
Freda L. Yeomans Clay Obituary
Freda L. Yeomans Clay, 72, formerly of Mancos, CO, died October 28, 2016 at her home in Kapaa, Hawaii. Born May 28, 1944 in northern California. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at the home of Don and Deana Yeomans, 10490 CR 43, Mancos, CO. 970-749-3008. Please join us for a potluck Hawaiian gathering. We will share some of our favorite memories and stories, laugh and cry, and remember a wonderful woman who is dearly missed.
Published in The Journal on May 24, 2019
