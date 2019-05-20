|
|
|
Freda L. Yeomans Clay, 72, formerly of Mancos, CO, died October 28, 2016 at her home in Kapaa, Hawaii. Born May 28, 1944 in northern California. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at the home of Don and Deana Yeomans, 10490 CR 43, Mancos, CO. 970-749-3008. Please join us for a potluck Hawaiian gathering. We will share some of our favorite memories and stories, laugh and cry, and remember a wonderful woman who is dearly missed.
Published in The Journal on May 24, 2019
