Howard May Lehi Sr. , 64, of Towaoc, died 2/22/2019 at Southwest Memorial Hospital . Born 1/6/1955.
Services are being handled through Ertel Funeral Home.
A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Blanding Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 - 7 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
