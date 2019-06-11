|
|
|
Ira Cuthair , 96, of Towaoc, died 6/10/2019 at Vista Grande Inn . Born 3/15/1923.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
A service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 outside at the Presbyterian Church in Towaoc. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. A viewing will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Journal on June 14, 2019
