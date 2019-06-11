Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Presbyterian Church yard
Towaoc, CO
1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Ira Cuthair Obituary
Ira Cuthair , 96, of Towaoc, died 6/10/2019 at Vista Grande Inn . Born 3/15/1923.

Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

A service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 outside at the Presbyterian Church in Towaoc. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. A viewing will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Journal on June 14, 2019
