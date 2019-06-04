Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Ertel Memorial Chapel
J. D. Estep


1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
J. D. Estep Obituary
J D Estep , 80, of Cortez, died 6/2/2019 at Southwest Memorial Hospital . Born 12/13/1938.

Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Elder Roger Echols will officiate. Visitation will take place after the service. A private family interment will follow. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321.
Published in The Journal on June 7, 2019
