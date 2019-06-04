|
J D Estep , 80, of Cortez, died 6/2/2019 at Southwest Memorial Hospital . Born 12/13/1938.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Elder Roger Echols will officiate. Visitation will take place after the service. A private family interment will follow. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321.
Published in The Journal on June 7, 2019
