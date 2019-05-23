Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Ouray Cemetery
Ignacio, CO
Jack Aaron Martinez, 90, of Cortez, Colorado, passed away in the morning hours of April 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 22, 1928.
He is survived by his daughter Andrea, Cortez, CO; grandsons Adrian (Natalie) Bishop, Oceanside, CA and Joshua (Jill) Bishop, Farmington NM; son Richard of San Diego, CA; and his canine Redd. He is also survived by his brother Rubio J. Martinez (Marge) of Cortez, CO; twin nieces, one nephew, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Elsie (LC); his father Paul, his mother Fannie, his sister Rose, and a baby sister, Lucille.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 in Ouray Cemetery in Ignacio, CO. Services by Ertel Funeral Home of Cortez, CO.
Published in The Journal on May 28, 2019
