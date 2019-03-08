|
|
|
Jack Gilmour, 80, of Scottsdale, AZ, died December 23, 2018 in Scottsdale. Born October 16, 1938. He had suffered with Parkinson's Disease for several years. Jack grew up in Cortez and was a 1956 graduate of Cortez High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel Gilmour, step-father Orville Meyers, and first wife of 43 years, Peggy Sue Chambly. He is survived by sons, Steven of Scottsdale, AZ and James of Gillette, WI.; 2 grandsons, Scott and Matthew and 1 granddaughter, Amanda. He is also survived by his second wife, Bettye Lemon of Henderson, NV.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More