Jackie B. Rule, 82, passed away from this earth and entered Heaven's Gate on Friday, March 8, 2019.



Jack was born October 9, 1936 and served our great country for 38 years serving in the Air Force, Army, and finally retired from the Army National Guard as CW04. Jack loved wood working, his animals, cars, and could not get enough of Mexican food!



Jack is survived by his three loving children, son, Greg Rule and girlfriend, Heather Kirschling of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Linda Liles and son-in-law, Wayne Liles of Avondale, AZ; and daughter, Brenda Rule-Osburn and son-in-law, John Osburn of Albuquerque, NM. He is also survived by eight lovely grandchildren, Adrienne Ray, Landon Liles, Ashley Garcia, Alanna Garcia, Ethan Rule, Loran Rule, Tyal Rule and Shorie Henderson; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larrie Rule and sister-in-law, Pat Rule of Cortez, CO, Clyde Rule and sister-in-law, Yvonne Rule of Dolores, CO; and sister, Wynona Higgins of DeQueen, AR. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lynelle; his father and mother, Boots and Cecile Rule; brother, Billie Ray; and grandson, Evan Rule.



Special thanks to his dear friend and caregiver, Fiona Breslin, for her help and support with Dad.



Jack will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Summit Ridge Cemetery in Dolores, CO. Services will be determined at a later date.



Psalm 34:18, "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."



Published in The Journal on Mar. 22, 2019