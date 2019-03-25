|
James Wilford 'Jim' Slade , 90, of Lewis, died 3/23/2019 at Southwest Memorial Hospital . Born 6/7/1928.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Empire Chapel. Brother Brian Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Veterans of Montezuma County.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
