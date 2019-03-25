Home

James Wilford "Jim" Slade

James Wilford "Jim" Slade Obituary
James Wilford 'Jim' Slade , 90, of Lewis, died 3/23/2019 at Southwest Memorial Hospital . Born 6/7/1928.

Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Empire Chapel. Brother Brian Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Veterans of Montezuma County.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
