Home

POWERED BY

Services
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Resources
More Obituaries for Jody Chinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jody Alene Chinn

Obituary Flowers

Jody Alene Chinn Obituary
Jody Alene Chinn , 91, of Cortez, died 6/16/2019 Vista Grande Inn . Born 5/4/1928.

Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church - Cortez. Pastor Jean Schwien will officiate. Visitation will take place at the end of the service. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Jody's name to Hopes Kitchen, c/o First United Methodist Church, 515 N. Park St., Cortez, CO 81321.
Published in The Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.