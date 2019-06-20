|
Jody Alene Chinn , 91, of Cortez, died 6/16/2019 Vista Grande Inn . Born 5/4/1928.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church - Cortez. Pastor Jean Schwien will officiate. Visitation will take place at the end of the service. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Jody's name to Hopes Kitchen, c/o First United Methodist Church, 515 N. Park St., Cortez, CO 81321.
Published in The Journal on June 25, 2019
