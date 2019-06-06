|
|
|
Karen Conoley , 76, of Paducah, Kentucky, died 3/27/2019 in Paducah . Born 12/25/1942.
Karen joined the U.S. Navy out of high school where she met her husband of 44 years, Malcom Conoley (formerly of Cortez). She is survived by sons Rolan and Joel, brother Bill Miller, sister-in-law Donna Conoley Wright and numerous nephews and neices. Her parents, Joseph and Virginia Miller, and her husband Malcom preceded her in death.
A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Goodman Point Cemetery. A lunch will be served at noon at the Wright's, 2613 Fairway Dr., Cortez.
Published in The Journal on June 14, 2019
