LaDean E. Chadwick, age 81, of Dolores, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Telluride, Colo, on August 25, 1937, to George and Margret Sheahan. She graduated from Telluride High School, then attended college in Omaha, Neb.



Upon returning, she married the love of her life, Ron Chadwick on June 9, 1956. The adventure began there. She began her career as a title examiner in Telluride. During that time she had her two children, Rhonda and Kyle. In 1963, they moved to Durango, Colo., where she opened a children's clothing store, LaDean's Tots Thru Teens. After several years in retail, she went back to work as a Title Examiner in Durango. In 1978, LaDean and Ron moved to Cortez, Colo., where she managed the title company. Later, she commuted to Telluride to work in the title company there. After retiring, she owned and operated R&L U-Stor-It in Cortez.



She loved to paint, travel, collect antiques, and spend time in the mountains at her cabin with family and friends. She was an active member in the Harmony Club, Doll Club, Art League and Bunko Night. She volunteered at the Montezuma County Fair in the art section, and also volunteered weekly at the Cortez Cultural Center for many years.



She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Margret Sheahan; and husband, Ron Chadwick. She is survived by her two brothers, Mike (Jeri) Sheahan of Olympia, Wash. and Steve (Connie) Sheahan of Hamilton, Mont.; daughter Rhonda (Gary) Zellitti of Durango; son Kyle (Jackie Cook) Chadwick of Dolores; six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at 10am on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Ertel Funeral Home in Cortez.



