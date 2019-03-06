Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Cortez Nazarene Church
514 N Chestnut Street
Cortez, CO
Lisa Ward-Worrell


1963 - 2019
Lisa Ward-Worrell Obituary
Montezuma County resident Lisa Ward-Worrell passed away on March 2, 2019 at Vista Grande Nursing Home, surrounded by her children. Lisa was born in Farmington, NM, May 3, 1963, and lived most of her life in the Dolores and Cortez area. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Ray Ward, grandson Joseph Quintana, and domestic partner, Vincent Reedy.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Guyrene Ward of Dolores and Hayden, AZ; siblings Mitchell Ward (Vonda) and Leslie Sesler (Tim) of Dolores; son Tyler Quintana (Carol), and daughters Kristen Nelson, Jessica Worrell, and Mikenzie Worrell, all of Cortez. Lisa had 8 grandchildren; Brayden, Eaden, Trayven, Joseph, Charlie, Tyler, Aspen, and Preston. She is also survived by previous spouses Keith Quintana and Mike Worrell, both of Cortez.

In Lisa's honor, a celebration of life and potluck dinner will be held at Cortez Nazarene Church, 514 N Chestnut Street, Cortez, Colorado, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, beginning at 3:00 pm. Bring good stories, fond memories, and of coarse, any favorite foods that you may have shared.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
