|
|
|
Lois Bernese Smart , 101, of Dolores, died 4/20/2019 at her residence . Born 3/20/1918.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 24, 2019 at The General Assembly & Church of the First Born. Brother Bill Porter and Brother Kevin Smart will officiate. Interment will follow at Arriola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More