Malcolm Dean Lambert, 79, passed away March 29, 2019 at the home of his son in Wagner, OK. He was born in Dolores, CO May 24, 1939, grew up in Dolores and graduated from Dolores High School in 1957. He accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized as a teenager.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Lambert, and their son Jess Lambert of Wagner, OK. Also surviving are his son Monty Kay Lambert from a previous marriage; brother James Lambert (Laverne) of Pleasant View, CO; sister Lillian Allen (Gary) of Summit Ridge, CO; many nieces, nephews, their families and many friends in both Phoenix and Dolores.

Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Merle Lambert; a son, Richard Dean Lambert; half-brother Edward Lambetr; and a niece Jonna Allen.

Following graduation Malcolm attended Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, then worked for Woodward Governor Co., but decided to move to a warmer climate in Phoenix, AZ. He attended school and worked there many years as a hairdresser with his own shop. During the last ten years before retirement, he was employed by America West Airlines in security.

A local memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Truth Church in Yellow Jacket, CO, just off Hwy. 491 and Road Z, on Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m. As Malcolm had requested, his body was donated to Science Care in Phoenix and later will be cremated and interred in the Summit Ridge Cemetery. Published in The Journal on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary