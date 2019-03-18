|
Mary Eloise Chacon , 88, of Cortez, died 3/14/2019 at Vista Grande Inn . Born 6/2/1930.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Evangel Assembly of God Church. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
