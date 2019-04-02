Services ERTEL FUNERAL HOME 42 N. MARKET STREET Cortez , CO 81321-3213 (970) 565-3468 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Cortez , CO View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Hartle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Frances "Fran" Hartle

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother (Mema), sister, and friend, Mary Frances Hartle (Fran) of Pleasant View, Colorado was called home to be with Jesus on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona with her husband Lloyd by her side.



A celebration of life service for Fran will be held on April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Cortez, Colorado. Mary Frances Hartle was born on April 13, 1946 to Frederick Elmer and Mary Genevieve Harvey in Durango, CO. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Lloyd Hartle, on June 12, 1964 in Cortez, Colorado. Fran and Lloyd were married almost 55 years. Their marriage was the beginning of a forty two year "farm wife" career that she grew to love. As a young bride she learned how to farm, do laundry, and can fruits and vegetables. All of these skills were passed on to her daughters. Two years into their marriage, Lloyd joined the Air Force where they spent four years in Texas and Japan before returning to Pleasant View, CO. In her own words, their sweet, handsome first born child, Lloyd Scott, was born in Abilene, TX at Dyess Air Force base in Abilene, TX. She would always say "he was made in Japan for stateside delivery." Their beautiful olive complexion, brown haired girl, Tonya Lynne, shortly followed and was born four weeks before leaving the Air Force.Their gorgeous black haired baby girl, Teresa Kaye, was born in Cortez. Her family gave her so much joy and she considered each one such a beautiful gift to her.



When asked who she was her first response was a "child of the King, my heavenly Father." She looked to Him to shape her life and to help her be the woman, wife, mother, and grandmother He had created her to be." She loved to mother anyone who would allow it and even those that didn't. She genuinely loved people and enjoyed making new friends. She didn't get angry often and tried not to hold any grudges. She found it was easier to forgive and get back to living because time was so precious. She loved babies and the beginnings of new life. She would cry at the National Anthem, when her husband was honored as a veteran, when her children would reach their goals, as grandchildren were honored for their accomplishments, watching chick flicks, the loss of loved ones and pets; you name it she would cry and sometimes just because she wanted to. She loved fun and humor. Nothing felt better than a good laugh until the tears ran down her face. She had an ornery streak and loved to tease. She loved her family intensely.



Surviving Fran are her beloved husband, Lloyd Hartle of Pleasant View, CO; son, Scott Hartle (Tracy) of Pleasant View, CO; daughter, Tonya Wynes (Jim Bob) of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Teresa Brown (Jeff) of Cortez, CO; grandson, Andy Wynes (Aimee) of Austin, TX; granddaughter, Krista Wynes of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Joshua Hartle (Jessica) of Lynchburg, VA; grandson, Zachary Hartle of Pleasant View, CO; grandson, Levi Gross of Lakewood, CO; grandson, Luke Gross of Cortez, CO; brother, Lynn Harvey (Janice) of Yellow Jacket, CO; sister-in-law, Joan Harclerode (Don) of Cortez, CO; brother-in-law, Jerry DuCray of Grand Junction, CO; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mary Gene Harvey, her mother and father-in-law, Lester and Lillie Hartle, and sister-in-law, Donnis DuCray.



Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Fran Hartle to Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department. Published in The Journal on Apr. 9, 2019