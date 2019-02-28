Nancy Lasell Becker was born on April 23, 1936 in North Carolina, and passed away on February 23, 2019 in Cortez, Co. She is survived by her husband Don Becker.



After college she taught English and Psychology in New Mexico as well as at Montezuma Cortez High School. She was delighted when a student would stop by when passing through Cortez to visit with her.



Her zest for life carried forward into retirement, it did not slow her down. She became active throughout the community by volunteering at The Heritage Center, and the Cortez Welcome Center as well as sing-a-longs and line dancing at Vista Grande Nursing home. She sang with the Choraliers and most recently with The Mancos Valley Chorus. On most Thursday evenings you could find Lasell at The Cortez Senior Center where she would dance every dance; Lasell donated her piano and maintained it throughout the years for the use of the seniors in our community. She also taught many people the art of playing Bridge, which she had started playing at the age of 18.



Lasell loved the outdoors. She was skiing up until the time of her passing. She loved four wheeling, hiking, and the enjoyment of the canyon at her home which she and Don built from 1982 - 2004.



Lasell's liveliness will be missed throughout the community.



Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.



No public services are planned. Memorial gifts can be made to the Senior Center. Published in The Journal on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary