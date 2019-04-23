|
|
Pearl Estellene (Lile) Head, passed away from this life on April 11, 2019, in the hospital in Durango, Colo. She will be put to rest April 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at a graveside service in Pueblo, Colo., at Imperial Gardens. She was born in Beaver, Okla., the seventh child of Joseph Edward Lile and Delilah Jane Powers. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mike; her parents; and seven of her siblings. She is survived by her son, Mick (Carol) Head of Olney Springs, Colo.; and daughter, Wilma (James) Fulks of Cortez, Colo. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Contributions can be made to the Montezuma County Senior Center.
Published in The Journal on Apr. 26, 2019