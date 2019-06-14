Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
LEWIS ARRIOLA COMMUNITY CENTER
21203 Rd S
Cortez, CO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Livingston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Gail Ray Livingston

Obituary Flowers

Penny Gail Ray Livingston Obituary
February 24, 1950 - November 16, 2018
A Celebration of Life
IN LOVING MEMORY OF PENNY GAIL RAY LIVINGSTON
LEWIS ARRIOLA COMMUNITY CENTER
June 21st, 2019 at 4 PM
21203 Rd S. Cortez, CO 81321
Join us for a Mexican Food potluck to celebrate together and share our best memories and moments.
The family encourages people to wear yellow, Penny's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating at Four Season's Nursery for plants to be purchased to create a living memorial for Penny.
Published in The Journal on June 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.