February 24, 1950 - November 16, 2018
A Celebration of Life
IN LOVING MEMORY OF PENNY GAIL RAY LIVINGSTON
LEWIS ARRIOLA COMMUNITY CENTER
June 21st, 2019 at 4 PM
21203 Rd S. Cortez, CO 81321
Join us for a Mexican Food potluck to celebrate together and share our best memories and moments.
The family encourages people to wear yellow, Penny's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating at Four Season's Nursery for plants to be purchased to create a living memorial for Penny.
Published in The Journal on June 18, 2019
