A Memorial Mass for Pierrette Madeline "Pete" Levesque will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Cortez, CO. Reverend Pat Valdez, C.R. will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Cortez Cemetery, family only. A Rosary will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the church.



Pete was born June 26, 1940 in Fall River, MA the daughter of Octave and Marguerite (Guerette) Levesque. She passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at her niece's home in Mesa, AZ at the age of 79.



Pete was married to Edward "Ed" Levesque in Fall River, MA on July 28, 1959. To this union they had three sons, Paul Michael, Robert Mark and David Wayne. They moved to Cortez in 1965 where Pete worked at various jobs, including as an X-ray tech at Southwest Memorial Hospital, and at Woolworths.



Pete leaves behind her sons, Paul Levesque and wife, Julia of Virginia Beach, VA, Mark Levesque and wife, Deanne of Phoenix, AZ, David Levesque of Cortez, CO; her grandchildren, Marc Levesque of Pueblo, CO, Angie Neuhaus and husband, Willie of Farmington, NM, Joseph Levesque of Cortez, CO, and Zachary and Cody Levesque of Phoenix, AZ; her God daughter, Deb Buccieri of Mesa, AZ; three great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pete was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed; a brother and a sister; and a granddaughter.



Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Published in The Journal on May 3, 2019