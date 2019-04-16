|
|
|
Rose Mary Plese , 96, of Cortez, died 3/11/2019 at Vista Mesa . Born 4/23/1922.
Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday April 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup NM. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Cllifrose Garden Center in Cortez, CO.
Published in The Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
