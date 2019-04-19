Home

Rosealin Bea Gurney , Infant, of Cortez, died 4/17/2019 Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez . Born 4/17/2019.

Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

No service will be held. at Memorial contributions can be made to the Four Corners Community Bank under the names of the parents, Ryan Gurney or Jasmine Muff.
Published in The Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
