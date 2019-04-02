Our Beloved Shirley Rae McIntosh joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born to Ray and Katie Willbanks on August 10, 1937 in McPhee, Colorado and her lifetime passion was healing - of the Body, Soul and Spirit. She became a nurse in 1957 in Denver and shortly after married Jack Majerus. They had 5 children (3 living in heaven) and worked as a nurse for 37 years, enjoying Home Health and relationships with patients the most. After Jack's death in 1986, Shirley continued nursing and became a medical missionary, traveling all over the world, which led her to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she became a Dr. of Naturopathy and met and married Howard McIntosh. There she had another lifetime of love and ministry with Howard and his family until she began having her own health challenges and moved back to the Mancos/Cortez area to be with family in 2016. She remained active in her church, women's ministry, was a powerful prayer warrior...and so much more. She was close to her dear family and friends until the very last and will be greatly missed.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Susan Edgerton (Bill) of Mancos; son John Majerus (Cindy) of Firestone; grandchildren, Chrisi Hobbs, David Majerus, Melissa Huff, Kelsie Barnett, Allison Majerus, and Austin Majerus, and 3 great-grandchildren, Madison, Hunter and Lexi; and her McIntosh family sons Ron McIntosh (Judy) and Gary McIntosh (Debbie); grandchildren Angela, Josh, Samuel, Alanda, David, Daniel and Jonathan, and 8 great-grandchildren Hudson, Owen, Arden, Ezra, Malorie, Madison Juliard and DaVinci; her siblings Stanley Willbanks (dec - Melva), Ginger Cowan (Bob), Gloria Barker (Bill), Dan Willbanks, Donna Butt (Nelson), Glen Willbanks (Janet) and Dale Willbanks (Dinah).



We will celebrate Shirley's life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2pm at Rock Springs Church, 32233 Hwy 160, Cortez, CO 81321. Two other celebrations will take place in Tulsa, OK and at John & Cindy Majerus' home on June 9, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Shirley may be made to Rock Springs Church, PO Box 775, Cortez, CO 81321. Published in The Journal on Apr. 5, 2019