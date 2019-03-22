|
Sidelia Barbara Gomez , 109, of Cortez, died 3/21/2019 at her residence in Cortez . Born 12/4/1909.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday March 29, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Reverend Pat Valdez will officiate. A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. at the church and the Funeral Mass will follow. Interment will take place at Cortez Cemetery after the Mass.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
