Sidelia B. Gomez, resident of Cortez, passed away March 21, 2019, at the age of 109, at her daughter's home in Cortez where she resided for the past 10 years. During that time, she was cared for by her devoted daughters, Louise and Barbara, and family.



Sidelia was born December 4, 1909, in Blanco, New Mexico, to her parents Austacia and Perfelia Espinoza.



Her family moved to Summit Ridge, Colorado. They homesteaded when she was 8-9 years old. Sidelia had four brothers, Fidel, Ben, Sam and Cordel; seven sisters, Mary, Lucy, Clara, Carmen, Cora, Irene and Annie.



Sidelia married Luis Gomez in the Catholic Church in Mancos, Colorado, and were happily united for 65 years. They made their home Cortez in 1931.



Sidelia was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and a member of Garden Club. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, and won many ribbons and awards for her beautiful flowers.



Sidelia is survived by two sisters, Carmen Torres, Cora Lobato; four children, Louise (Fred) Torres of Cortez, Reuben (Rose) Gomez of Ohio, Barbara Prado of Farmington, N.M., Richard (Mary) Gomez of Aurora, Colorado; ten grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren, 21 Great-Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great-Great Grandchildren.



Sidelia truly was the Matriarch of her family. She guided them with her strong faith, unconditional love and strength.