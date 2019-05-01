Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Towaoc Recreation Center
Simon Alden Light Obituary
Simon Alden Light , 51, of Towaoc, died 4/29/2019 at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington, NM . Born 7/26/1967.

Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Towaoc Recreation Center. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Journal on May 3, 2019
