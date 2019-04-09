Stephen William Fish Senior, passed away at age 39, on March 8th, 2019 in Denver, CO. He was born in Cortez, CO on Feb. 26th, 1980, to Robert E. Fish and Theresa A. Hogan Fish. On September 15th 2006, he married the love of his life Emilylouise Nichole Eck; to this union was born, Stephen William Fish Jr, Walter Scott Fish, and Acelia May Fish. He attended school in Cortez, and graduated from Pueblo Community College in 2007 with a degree in Early Childhood Education; he worked in this field for several years. He then went on to work at Domino's Pizza for 12 years. He greatly enjoyed pizza and his fellow Pizza Peers. Stephen is survived by: his wife, three children, parents, siblings Jody Fish Badding, Robert Douglas Fish, Gayle (Colby) Earley, Thomas Fish,and Kathleen (Emanuel) Novac. As well as: his mother-in-law Emilou Eck, grandmother Lillian Gehres, eight nieces, four nephews, a great niece and nephew, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial Services will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Cortez. Published in The Journal on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary