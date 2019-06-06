Tami Jeanne Holmesley, 60 of Cortez, CO left us suddenly and unexpectedly on June 3, 2019. She was born in Pensacola, FL on July 22, 1958. Growing up she lived in many different places like Morocco, Hawaii and Texas and finally settled in Cortez, CO. In 1980 she obtained a Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Texas and went on to become a Physical Therapist. For the past 39 years she worked from Louisiana to Texas to the Four Corners area helping individuals recover from surgeries, joint replacements and broken bones. She loved her work and it showed in her dedication and caring ways. Her daughter Kylee said that she always wanted to help and only saw the best in people. Whether it was physically or helping a person spiritually to learn Bible truths, she was ready and willing.



On October 25, 2002, she married the love of her life, Greg Holmesley, and her life as the wife of someone who really loved fishing began. She learned to fish and spent many happy hours on Lake Powell. She also loved to cut firewood for their friends. If you knew the Holmesleys, you would never be cold in winter.



Tami is survived by her husband, Greg Holmesley; her daughter Kylee and son-in law Jake Strauss of Loveland; and two beloved grandchildren, Grayson and Skylar; her brother Jack Desrocher and his family from Rogers, Arkansas; and her two little rat terriers, Skippy and Chewy. She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be missed dearly by all her friends and family.



The Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 1305 E. Empire, Cortez. Published in The Journal on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary