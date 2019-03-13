|
|
|
Thomas Paul 'Tom' Comisky , 64, of Cortez, died 3/12/2019 at his residence . Born 11/5/1954.
A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Empire Chapel. Bishop Tim Lanier will officiate. Interment will follow at Arriola Cemetery. Visitation will take place prior to the service at 9:00 a.m. at the church .
Published in The Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
