Vaughn Lyle Clark , 63, of Cortez, died 4/10/2019 Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO . Born 4/27/1955.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Empire Chapel. Bishop Jeremy Yarbrough will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. A viewing will take place from 3 – 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
