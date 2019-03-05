Longtime Montezuma County resident William ""Bill"" Pierce passed away on March 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Englewood, CO on March 31, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents Ollie and Alma Pierce of Denver, CO; brother Wayne and sister-in-law Opal Pierce of Dolores, CO; and son David and daughter-in-law Randi Reed, both of Cortez, CO.

Bill is survived by his wife of 26 years, Rhonda Pierce, of Dolores, CO; brother Jerry Pierce of Goodman, MO; 3 sons, Denny (Sandi) Pierce of Cahone, CO, Brad (Heather) Pierce of Livingston, TX and Brian (Mitzi) Pierce of Dolores, CO; and 1 daughter, Michelle (Sky) Byrum of Bloomfield, NM. He had 13 grandchildren, Wes (Lucy), Abbie, Walon, Hollee, Geoff (Rachel), Amber (Travis), Bailie, Kyndahl, Ryatt (Hailee), Regan, Cameron, Reagan and Tristian; as well as 6 great-grandchildren, Warner, Gracie, Huntlee, Connor, Dawsyn, Laney and 2 in the hole.

Dad--you made it; you're in the obituaries. In lieu of funeral services, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Published in The Journal on Mar. 8, 2019