Adelbert "Del" Guillet, 71, of Dolores, CO, died 2/3/2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Grand Junction, CO, Born 9/2/1948. A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Church of the Nazarene, 514 N. Chestnut, Cortez, CO. Del is survived by Barbara, his wife of 51 years; children Jason (Becky) Guillet and Holly Rotsaert; grandchildren Vivianne and Evan Guillet and Sierra Rotsaert. Please come celebrate with laughter and tears. All are welcome. For full obit visit www.brownscremationservice.com.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 7, 2020