Alan Geoffrey Brandt, 72, died December 16, 2019 following a sudden and brief illness.
Born May 29, 1947 in Hawthorne, California. He was the son of the late Curtis and Virginia Brandt.
Alan attended Lennox High School in Lennox, CA and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
He was a proud USMC veteran having served as a Sargent. His initial duty station was Twentynine Palms; however, spent some of his tour in the Philippines.
After his tour of duty with the USMC, Alan began working at Selman Chevrolet in Orange, CA where he worked as an auto mechanic for over 30 years before he retired and moved to Colorado.
Alan was an active member of the NRA. He loved shooting guns, working on his boat, watching old western movies and spending time with his family. He was quiet person with a big heart. He was not much of a talker but was a good listener. He was always happy to help anyone who asked him for it and he was very crafty and knowledgeable with DIY projects.
Alan was proceeded in death by his parents; Curtis and Virginia Brandt and his son Scott Alan Brandt.
Alan is survived by his brother, Curtis (Karen) Brandt, Pismo Beach, CA; daughter, Tiffany Brandt (Luis Hernandez), Cortez, CO; grandson, Rylan Huff (Frankie Britton), Wooster, OH; and granddaughter, Kathleen Brandt, St. George, UT.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Grand Junction, Colorado at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. Alan Geoffrey Brandt
Published in The Journal on Jan. 14, 2020