Albert Joe Fury, a second generation lifelong resident of Dove Creek, Colorado passed away on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 in Gilbert, Arizona. He was surrounded by his loving wife Carol Sue Fury and daughters Rachelle (Fury) Dale and Bristol Fury.



Albert was born on January 29th, 1948 in Cortez, Colorado to Frank Fury and Mary Anna (Schovanec) Fury. He grew up on the family farm in Dove Creek with his brothers Frank, George and Robert Fury.



Albert went to school in Dove Creek where he enjoyed FFA and playing basketball where he made many lasting friendships and met his wife Carol Sue Knuckles. From there he attended West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas for some time and was later drafted into the United States Army. In the Army he spent his training in Texas and Virginia. He was then stationed in Okinawa, Japan before returning home to Colorado.



He married his wife Carol Sue, on July 17, 1971 and together they had 3 daughters which they raised in Dove Creek. Albert's brothers George and Robert, as well as his brother in-law Loyd, also raised their families in Dove Creek where they all spent many memorable holidays and events together. Albert enjoyed the farming life where he raised pinto beans, wheat, hay and cattle. In between planting seasons, he loved to take his family on road trips to see other parts of the country. He especially loved spending time with his grandsons teaching them about the things he enjoyed and telling stories about his life.



Albert was active in his community. He served on the VFW Post 5181 where he assisted many veterans. He was a part of the Dolores County School Board for many years and was also on the Southwest Board of Cooperative Services.



Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Anna (Schovanec) Fury; his father-in-law Glenn Knuckles, his mother-in-law Helen Schlee Knuckles, and his oldest daughter Chantell Rae Fury.



Albert leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Carol Sue Fury of Dove Creek, Colorado; his daughter Bristol Schlee Fury of Gilbert, Arizona; his son in-law John Dale and his daughter Rachelle Dale of Gilbert, Arizona; his grandsons Frederic Francis Dale and Anthony Albert Dale of Gilbert, Arizona; his brother George and wife Sally Fury of Dove Creek, Colorado; his brother Robert and wife Ruth Fury of Dove Creek, his brother in-law Loyd and wife Deann Knuckles of Dove Creek, Colorado; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Albert was a kind person and had a gentle quality about him. Albert was very friendly and enjoyed visiting with anyone he would meet. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of sending flowers and in memory of Albert if you would like to, please make a donation to; VFW Post 5181 Dove Creek at the Community Bank in Dove Creek, Colorado.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store