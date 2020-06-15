Alecia Lee Gustamantes, 30, of Cortez, died 6/9/2020, in Washington County, CO, Born 8/29/1989. A service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 (a Rosary) at Ertel Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held privately by the family on Saturday morning, June 20, 2020. The public is invited to the interment following the Mass on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Samora Family Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Jun. 15, 2020.