Alexandra ""Sandy"" Tradlener, 74, a long-time resident of McElmo Canyon near Cortez, CO, died 1/25/2020 at UCHealth Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, CO. Born 11/17/1945.
Sandy was an avid avocational archaeologist and outdoors person. She is survived by her husband, Larry; her son, Andy Taylor (Jennifer); two grandchildren, Wesley and Wyatt; and her sisters Georgia Nigro and Hope Nigro. A Celebration of Life will be held July 25, 2020 at Mitchell Springs in Cortez.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 28, 2020