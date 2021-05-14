Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen Lee Lichliter, 67, of Cortez, died 5/11/2021, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO, Born 7/14/1953. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Arriola Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Allen Lichliter's name to Dolores State Bank to be used towards the Allen Lichliter Memorial Scholarship. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

