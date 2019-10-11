|
Andrew Robert 'Andy' Logan, 86, of Cortez, died 10/10/2019, at Bee Hive Assisted Living, Born 4/4/1933. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Montelores Baptist Church. Mr. Vince Lopez will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made in Andy's name to the , act.alz.org, or the Shrine Hospital, donate.lovetotherescue.org. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Andrew Robert 'Andy' Logan
Published in The Journal on Oct. 18, 2019