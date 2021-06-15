1/
Arie David Waterman
Arie David Waterman, 75, of Cortez, died 6/12/2021, at Pine Ridge Extended Care in Pagosa Springs, CO, Born 2/2/1946. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Cortez Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Veterans of Montezuma County. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made in Arie's name at Dolores State Bank. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

Published in The Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
